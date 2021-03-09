MMU, U-32 win H.S. boys Nordic state titles

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The high school Nordic state championships got underway with a different format Monday, but similar results at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center.



In Division One, North Country’s Jack Young swept both individual races, while Mount Mansfield won the D-1 team title for the third time in the past six years.



In Division Two, on his home course, Craftsbury’s Aiden Casey won both the classical and skate races. U-32 won it’s third straight D-2 team title.



In a change from the traditional format of one day of classical and one day of skate, both boys and girls, this winter the boys competed in both events on Monday, the girls will do the same on Wednesday back at Craftsbury, in order to cut down on the total number of athletes on site, an no relay races were held.



In the team events, Mount Anthony and Brattleboro followed MMU in the top three in Division Three. D-2 champs U-32 were joined on the podium by Craftsbury and Middlebury, who tied for second place.



The top three finishers in the individual races:



D-1 Classical: Young (NC), Luke Rizio (Twin Valley), Thurber Riley (MAU)

D-1 Skate: Young, Rizio, Elliott Austin (MMU)



D-2 Classical: Casey (Craftsbury), Jed Kurts (U-32), Elvis McIntosh (Middlebury)

D-2 Skate: Casey, Kurts, Cormac Leahy (Craftsbury)



