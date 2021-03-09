Advertisement

Montpelier High School goes virtual after multiple COVID cases

Montpelier High School
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 8:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier High School will be virtual through Wednesday.

This comes after school leaders say there are multiple positive COVID cases within the high school and Main Street Middle School.

We’re told students at the MSMS will still have in-person school if they haven’t already been contacted. They say if you have not been contacted, then your child is not considered a close contact.

School officials say they will reassess to figure out what to do for the rest of the week at the high school.

“We are clearly not out of the woods yet with COVID-19,” said Libby Bonesteel, the superintendent of schools.

Students and staff will not be impacted at UES and RVS.

