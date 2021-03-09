Advertisement

More than 100 Vermont Guard soldiers to deploy Wednesday

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - More than 100 Vermont National Guard soldiers will be deploying to multiple locations on Wednesday.

The Guard says the soldiers are mostly from the 572nd Brigade Engineer Battalion and the 1st Squadron, 172nd Cavalry (Mountain).

Officials say they will be going to multiple locations across the U.S. Africa command.

They will be leaving from the Army Aviation Flight Facility in South Burlington. 

