New Yorkers 60 and older can get COVID-19 vaccines this week

File photo
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York state will lower COVID-19 vaccine eligibility from 65 to 60 starting Wednesday.

The Democratic governor announced the change in an appearance at a vaccination site in Syracuse.

In addition to people who qualify for vaccinations because of their age, vaccinations in New York are open to people with certain health conditions and to essential workers including teachers, health care providers and police officers.

Cuomo said New York will allow additional essential workers to receive the vaccine starting March 17. Newly eligible workers include public and not-for-profit employees who interact with the public. Public works employees, child service caseworkers, sanitation workers and building service workers are among the newly eligible workers.

New Yorkers can make appointments at state-run vaccination sites by using the state’s “Am I Eligible” tool or calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

