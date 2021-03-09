Advertisement

NH towns hold elections, town meetings

Many New Hampshire residents hit the polls on Tuesday for Town Meeting Day.
Many New Hampshire residents hit the polls on Tuesday for Town Meeting Day.(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Many New Hampshire residents are voting in elections on this Tuesday.

People across the state hit the polls to decide local school budgets and select town and city officials.

Some communities decided to delay their town meetings due to the pandemic. Others put added precautions in place, similar to the November general election, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

We spoke with voter Katherine Calver of Lebanon who was happy to do her civic duty.

“I just think it is important to be involved at a local level not just at a national level when it comes to elections. So, I just wanted to make sure that my voice was heard today,” Calver said.

One question for Lebanon voters this year is whether to do away with the school district’s resource officer. Some say the police presence in school is not necessary. A petition among residents got the warrant article on the ballot.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A meteor speeds over northern Vermont around 5:40 p.m. Sunday.
Vermonters see, hear, feel fireball speeding over state
Sheriff: Domestic assault victim shoots attacker
Police say a driver was killed in a crash at the toll plaza in Bedford, New Hampshire.
Driver dies in New Hampshire toll plaza crash
File photo
State begins vaccine registration for Vermonters with health conditions
Gov. Phil Scott and DFR Commissioner Mike Pieciak at Tuesday's briefing.
Phase 5B vaccination group timeline moved up to Thursday

Latest News

pond
Vermont angler offers guide to backwoods ponds
Police have made an arrest in connection with contaminated mail sent to the Clinton...
Arrest in case of contaminated mail at North Country prison
Former UPS Store
Judge to decide fate of defiant Newport store owner
Simon Conroy-File photo
Clinton County legislator behind bars again
gotr
Girls on the Run returns for 2021 season