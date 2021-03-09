NH towns hold elections, town meetings

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Many New Hampshire residents are voting in elections on this Tuesday.

People across the state hit the polls to decide local school budgets and select town and city officials.

Some communities decided to delay their town meetings due to the pandemic. Others put added precautions in place, similar to the November general election, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

We spoke with voter Katherine Calver of Lebanon who was happy to do her civic duty.

“I just think it is important to be involved at a local level not just at a national level when it comes to elections. So, I just wanted to make sure that my voice was heard today,” Calver said.

One question for Lebanon voters this year is whether to do away with the school district’s resource officer. Some say the police presence in school is not necessary. A petition among residents got the warrant article on the ballot.

