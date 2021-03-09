NH transgender youth, organizations testify against sports bill

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Transgender youth, their family members, and representatives of a variety of New Hampshire organizations have testified against a bill that would ban transgender girls from competing on girls’ sports teams in public high schools and colleges, saying it is discriminatory and unconstitutional.

They testified before the House Education Committee on Tuesday.

Committee Chair Rick Ladd, a Republican and prime sponsor of the bill, said it would strengthen opportunities for girls who play sports.

Groups including the ACLU-New Hampshire, the New Hampshire Women’s Foundation and the New Hampshire Youth Advisory Council said the bill could result in New Hampshire losing federal education dollars, and would further isolate and exclude transgender youth.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)