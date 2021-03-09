Advertisement

NH working to train food industry workers in COVID safety

File photo
File photo(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Anticipating a busy spring and summer, the New Hampshire Lodging and Restaurant Association and the state’s community college system are working together to train food industry workers about coronavirus safety precautions.

The new “NH Promise” program provides free online training for restaurants, bakeries, coffee shops and other eateries.

Those who complete the program will be awarded a certificate from the Community College System of New Hampshire, and establishments where all supervisors and at least 25% of front-line staff earn certification, will get a “NH Promise” decal to display.

