Police investigate whether man was pushed out of moving vehicle

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a man was found injured along the side of Interstate 89 Tuesday and they think he may have been pushed out of a vehicle.

A motorist called police about the injured and agitated man on the side of the interstate in Milton.

Police say Matthew Rich, 20, of Salisbury, was injured and showed signs of impairment. He was taken to the UVM Medical Center for treatment.

Police aren’t sure how Rich got onto the interstate, but they are investigating the possibility he was pushed out of a moving vehicle.

Investigators ask anyone who saw anything suspicious on I-89 in Milton around noon Tuesday to call Cpl. Andrew Leise at the Williston barracks at 802-878-7111.

