Positive COVID case at Essex Middle School, in-person learning still aimed for the end of April

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - The Superintendent of the Essex-Westford School District sent out an email to families saying on Monday, they learned that there is a positive COVID-19 case in the Essex Middle School community.

The district met with the Health Department, and the person that tested positive did not contract the virus inside the school. Other members of the community that were in contact with this individual, have been contacted and are quarantining.

In-person learning will continue on Tuesday at the middle school. The school is asking that you and your children to wear a mask, cough or sneeze into a tissue or your elbow, keep your children home if they’re sick, and contact your primary care provider if you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

The district is also expanding in-person learning for grades K-5 for five days of week beginning April 26th, with early release on Wednesday’s.

The district says now that teachers and staff are eligible for the vaccine, it should prevent them from having to quarantine if they come in contact with someone that is infected.

The district hasn’t released plans yet for grades 6-12 to get back into the classroom because of social distancing guidelines. Class sizes are larger and rooms don’t have enough space to accommodate everyone.

