Proposed ordinance for energy efficient rental properties, gets wide support from Burlington City Council

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -If your rental home in Burlington isn’t energy efficient, you could soon be getting some work done to it.

Burlington City Council is supporting a proposed ordinance to require all rental housing units to be weatherized. The City says it will improve the quality and comfort of rental units, lower tenants utility costs, and help the city achieve its climate goals by reducing energy utilization and greenhouse gas emissions.

There are currently incentives available for weatherizing your property. The city would reimburse you up to 75% of the cost, capping at $2,500. Councilor Jack Hanson says it’s about not wasting money and fossil fuels.

“People are cold in the winter, it’s drafty, it’s not healthy, and it’s just not a good quality of life situation, but it’s also an economic burden and it’s also a huge waste of fossil fuels.”

City Councilors did warn that the limited number of available contractors will slow down the process. Council is set to vote on this at the March 22nd city council meeting.

