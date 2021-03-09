Advertisement

Prosecutors: Man admits obstruction in opioid kickback probe

(KSFY)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a Pennsylvania man has pleaded guilty in federal court in Vermont to attempting to obstruct a federal investigation into the relationship between his former employer and OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says Steven Mack, of Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, worked for Practice Fusion, a San Francisco-based health information technology company. They say he admitted deleting hundreds of computer files related to the investigation.

Federal prosecutors announced last year that Practice Fusion would pay $145 million to resolve criminal and civil charges that it helped set up an electronic health records system that encouraged physicians to prescribe opioids to patients who might not need them.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A meteor speeds over northern Vermont around 5:40 p.m. Sunday.
Vermonters see, hear, feel fireball speeding over state
Sheriff: Domestic assault victim shoots attacker
File photo
State begins vaccine registration for Vermonters with health conditions
Police say a driver was killed in a crash at the toll plaza in Bedford, New Hampshire.
Driver dies in New Hampshire toll plaza crash
File photo
Gas prices soar in northern New England after production cut

Latest News

Dartmouth College-File photo
Dartmouth College eases some COVID-19 restrictions on campus
File photo
New Yorkers 60 and older can get COVID-19 vaccines this week
File photo
Happy campers: More overnight camps to reopen this summer
Representative Taylor Small
Winooski representative introduces bill banning panic defense