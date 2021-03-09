Recount affirms Essex-Essex Junction merger defeat

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - A recount in Essex with the same end result.

Last week, residents of Essex Junction and Essex Town voted on whether to merge the two municipalities.

On Town Meeting Day, the tally showed the merger went down in defeat by 17 votes out of more than 7,500 votes cast.

A recount on Monday found it actually lost by 19 votes.

