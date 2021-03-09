Advertisement

State leaders to hold pandemic press conference

Gov. Phil Scott
Gov. Phil Scott(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 9, 2021
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state leaders will hold another pandemic press conference on Tuesday.

We expect to learn more about a variant strain being confirmed in the state, rules for vaccinated people to follow and the potential passing of a new COVID-19 relief bill.

We also can expect an update on outbreaks and overall cases in the state.

That press conference starts at 11 a.m. You can watch it right here on Channel 3.

