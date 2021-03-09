SUNY Plattsburgh campaign takes aim at food insecurity on campus

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - College is so expensive that many students increasingly have a hard time paying for food. The campus community is working hard to make sure all SUNY Cardinals can get a good meal.

SUNY Plattsburgh opened a small food shelf about a decade ago when it realized that hunger was a growing problem on campus. “Not having food or not having eaten for a while, running out of Cardinal Cash or Dining Hall Dollars -- which is our food service,” said Ashley Durocher with SUNY Plattsburgh Student Support Services. Fast forward to 2021 and Durocher says food insecurity is even more of a problem. She says the service is offered no questions asked for any student who needs it. “We’ve had about 200 orders this year so far.”

Durocher says most of those orders are placed by international students or those who live off-campus. They need to fill out an online form by Wednesdays and pick up is on Fridays from 10 to noon. “A lot of these students are students that have jobs, are students who are working, or students who cant work right now because of COVID,” she said.

The food is all free and part of it is paid for thanks to campaigns like Feed a Cardinal, the first-ever virtual food drive for SUNY Plattsburgh that began this month. Paula Bachman, the school’s associate director of annual giving, says the donations go beyond food, to toiletries and cash. “A lot of faculty and staff gifts, but also community gifts, as well as alumni, and even current students,” she said. “What we have seen in the first nine days of the campaign has been very overwhelming. The generosity is just overflowing from the campus community and staff.” Bachman says they are approaching the $3,000 mark.

“You need the help, just come and get it. We have it for a reason, we have it because we want to help you and we are here to help you,” said Durocher.

