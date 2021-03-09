UVM Health Network faces $21M in losses

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont Health Network announced significant losses last year mostly due to the pandemic.

The health network Monday reported a $21 million deficit in this fiscal year so far, and that while federal relief cash has helped, it won’t solve all the problems.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Dr. John Brumsted, CEO of the UVM Health Network, about the shortfall created by the pandemic and last fall’s cyberattack.

