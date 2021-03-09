Advertisement

UVM’s Lamb signed by Houston Rockets

NBA’s Rockets signing Lamb to a two-way contract.
NBA’s Rockets signing Lamb to a two-way contract.
NBA’s Rockets signing Lamb to a two-way contract.
By Mike McCune
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Former UVM star Anthony Lamb is one step closer to playing in the NBA.

The Houston Rockets signed Lamb to a two-way contract on Monday.
Lamb had played six games for Houston’s G-League affiliate, Rio Grande Valley, Rio Grande acquired Lame in a trade from the G-League team that originally drafted him, the Canton Charge. In those six games with Rio Grande, averaged about 18 points and nine rebounds to go with 3.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks, while shooting nearly 42% from three point range.
Lamb, a two-time America East player of the year at Vermont, was not selected in the 2020 NBA draft, but was signed by the Detroit Pistons, and opened training camp with Detroit, suiting up for one preseason game, before being waived.
Lamb was the sixth overall pick by Canton in the G-League draft. Houston’s next game is Thursday night at Sacramento.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A meteor speeds over northern Vermont around 5:40 p.m. Sunday.
Vermonters see, hear, feel fireball speeding over state
File photo
State begins vaccine registration for Vermonters with health conditions
Sheriff: Domestic assault victim shoots attacker
Police say a driver was killed in a crash at the toll plaza in Bedford, New Hampshire.
Driver dies in New Hampshire toll plaza crash
Ian Forgays, 54, died in an avalanche on New Hampshire's Mount Washington while he was...
Skiers hit slopes to remember Skiin’ Ian

Latest News

North Country’s Jake Young and Aiden Casey of Craftsbury sweep the individual races in D-1 and...
MMU, U-32 win H.S. boys Nordic state titles
WCAX March Bracket 01
WCAX March Bracket Challenge
Cats see 9-3 lead slip away to drop home opener
BU rallies to down UVM Women’s Lax
UVM falls behind in second half, eliminated from NCAA Tournament contention with 71-65 defeat
Hoopcats fall to Hartford in America East Semifinals