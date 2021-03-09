UVM’s Lamb signed by Houston Rockets

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Former UVM star Anthony Lamb is one step closer to playing in the NBA.

The Houston Rockets signed Lamb to a two-way contract on Monday.

Lamb had played six games for Houston’s G-League affiliate, Rio Grande Valley, Rio Grande acquired Lame in a trade from the G-League team that originally drafted him, the Canton Charge. In those six games with Rio Grande, averaged about 18 points and nine rebounds to go with 3.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks, while shooting nearly 42% from three point range.

Lamb, a two-time America East player of the year at Vermont, was not selected in the 2020 NBA draft, but was signed by the Detroit Pistons, and opened training camp with Detroit, suiting up for one preseason game, before being waived.

Lamb was the sixth overall pick by Canton in the G-League draft. Houston’s next game is Thursday night at Sacramento.



Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.