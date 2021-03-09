Vermont angler offers guide to backwoods ponds

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Do you need a new spot to catch trophy trout? You might consider trying to cast your reel somewhere off the beaten path.

Peter Shea, the author of the new book, “Vermont trout hikes: A guide to its backwoods ponds,” says taking a hike to your fishing spot may pay off. He says as far as he’s concerned, that’s where the good brook trout are, and he narrowed down which ponds he chose through a couple of criteria.

“I have fished in more ponds than I can count. The decision here was twofold. One, it had to have trout. Two, you had to walk to it. You couldn’t just drive up and put a canoe in or start fishing. Some of those ponds are a mere five-minute walk. You can actually hike a canoe or kayak in. Or some, you’re a few miles from the nearest road on those and then wilderness area,” Shea said.

The book covers all the basics -- like how to get there -- but also gets into details like whether the pond has been stocked by Vt. Fish & Wildlife, and how deep it is.

You can find it at local bookstores and most tackle shops or by ordering here.

