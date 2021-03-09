BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s here! We’ve all been waiting for it, and the warmer, spring-like weather is on our doorstep!

We have seen some melting today, and with temperatures dropping below freezing tonight, there could be some icing on the roads. Watch out for that.

Wednesday will be a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine! Winds will pick up from the south and it will be breezy, but that will drive our temperatures into the low to mid 50s across the region.

Thursday will also be warm and breezy, but clouds will increase and there will be the chance for a few rain showers late in the day. A weak cold front will be moving through Thursday night into Friday morning with a few rain showers, but we aren’t expecting much rain which is a good thing. If it was going to be heavy rain combined with snowmelt like we’re going to be seeing Wednesday and Thursday, that combinations could lead to some ice jam flooding.

Friday, we expect to see some sunshine again but temperatures will be falling through the day.

Saturday and Sunday, temperatures will be back in the mid 30s for daytime highs.

A small, fast-moving clipper system may bring a round of snow showers late Friday night into early Saturday. And we may see a few more scattered snow showers on Sunday,

Monday will be partly sunny with the chance for a few flurries. Temperatures will be moderating a bit towards the middle of the week, reaching the 40s again.

