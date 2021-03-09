BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! The much-anticipated warm-up will begin today and it will continue for most of the rest of the week. After the tail end of a fast-moving, minor disturbance moves out in the morning with a few, lingering flurries or light freezing drizzle, we will turn partly sunny in the afternoon.

Temperatures will drop below the freezing mark tonight . . . watch out for some black ice on the roads. Then Wednesday will feature tons of sun, winds will pick up out of the south, and temperatures will climb into the low-to-mid 50s across the region.

It will still be warm and breezy on Thursday, but there will be more in the way of clouds, and finally the chance for a few rain showers late in the day as a frontal system comes at us from the west. The cold front part of that system will sweep through late Thursday night into early Friday, accompanied by a few rain showers.

We will clear out for the rest of Friday, but it will be turning colder again as we go through the day. Weekend temperatures will be closer to normal for this time of year, in the mid-30s. A possible, small, fast-moving clipper system may bring a round of snow showers late Friday night into early Saturday. Sunday & Monday will be partly sunny with just the slight chance for a few flurries each day.

Enjoy the spring preview! And pretty soon, it won’t even be a preview anymore . . . it will be the real thing! Spring officially begins in 11 more days on the vernal equinox, which is on March 20th this year, at 5:37 AM.

Also, don’t forget to set your clocks ahead one hour (”spring forward”) late Saturday/early Sunday as we go back to Daylight Saving Time. Also, take this opportunity to change the batteries in your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors. -Gary

