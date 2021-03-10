Advertisement

Burlington hosts 3rd community conversation on policing

By Katharine Huntley
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Community members and police officers are meeting Wednesday to discuss policing in Burlington.

At the YMCA, the city’s director of police transformation, Kyle Dodson, is leading what he calls an honest conversation in which he hopes to give people a safe space to speak candidly.

Several members of the police department, including Acting Chief John Murad, and minority community members are sitting in a socially distant circle to talk about major issues at the forefront of Burlington’s debate over policing, like defunding and officer employment caps.

This is the third such conversation and Dodson hopes they will continue.

“I think these conversations have been characterized by a certain level of trust and good faith and we dig in and all those difficult things get discussed, but I think that it’s happening in a healthy and productive manner,” Dodson said.

Our Katharine Huntley is at the meeting. She will have much more about this community conversation on the Channel 3 News at 11 p.m., plus you’ll hear more from Dodson as his time as director of police transformation comes to an end.

