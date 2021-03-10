Advertisement

CDC: No new travel guidance until more vaccinated

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will not be issuing updated travel guidance just yet.

The agency says that will come once more people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

At this point, only 10% of Americans have gotten a vaccine.

The CDC recommends that people avoid air travel if they can.

The industry group “Airlines for America” insists that flying on a plane is low risk because of heavily filtered air and federally mandated mask wearing.

