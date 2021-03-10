Concert series resumes at Richmond Congregational Church

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - A century-old church in the Champlain Valley has been hosting musical productions on weekends for years, but they went away when the pandemic hit. Now, thanks to a Burlington-based company, “P.M. Sunday’s” is making a virtual comeback this weekend.

Don Sheldon’s Valley Stage Productions has attracted Grammy and Tony Award winners from throughout the world, and now the concerts return. The Richmond Congregational Church was built in 1904. It’s got a cathedral ceiling with hand-carved beams flanked by two, 20- foot stained glass windows. Visually, it’s stunning, but acoustically, the structure carries quite a tune. That’s why it was perfect for “PM Sunday’s.”

Scott Fleishman spoke with Sheldon and John Zion, the co-founder of OurConcerts.live about the collaboration to get the concert series back on track.

The concert series premieres Sunday, March 11 at 7:30 with Orkney-born fiddler Louise Bichan and mandolinist Ethan Setiawan.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.