COVID-19 cases level off at UVM

UVM-File photo
UVM-File photo(WCAX)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a rise in cases for a couple of weeks, COVID-19 numbers at the University of Vermont have leveled off.

Positive cases were up sharply at UVM at the start of the semester, similar to higher case counts across the state and country.

Numbers have since come down with 31 positive cases in each of the past two weeks.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger attributes the improving numbers to a thorough testing effort by the university.

“Over that same two-week period, UVM performed a remarkable 31,539 tests for COVID-19 among the UVM community: students, faculty and staff. And I think that is the most visible example of steps UVM took to respond to increasing cases,” said Weinberger, D-Burlington.

After seeing an initial spike when students returned in February, UVM started testing all students twice a week. The school also increased penalties for students who miss tests or violate COVID regulations.

