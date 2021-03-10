DEC warns aquarium owners about invasive zebra mussels found in “moss balls”

ALBANY, NY. (WCAX) - The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is urging pet and aquarium stores and consumers to immediately remove and properly dispose of commercially purchased “moss balls” for aquariums after invasive zebra mussels were discovered inside and on some of these products, as reported by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Consumers should be advised that moss ball products purchased from PetSmart and Petco may be subject to a voluntary product recall. Zebra mussels are an aquatic invasive species (AIS) that can cause environmental and economic harm. Several species of algae comprise moss balls, which are two to five inches in diameter. Zebra mussel larvae are so small that people cannot see them. If released, these larvae can cause great harm to waterbodies.

To learn more about AIS, go to the DEC website.

For more information regarding moss ball product recalls, visit Petco and PetSmart.

