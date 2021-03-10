How pandemic pups are faring with their new forever families

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Dog adoptions are up 700% in the last year according to ASPCA.

Having a new pet during the pandemic has been comforting to many people. But it’s also creating some challenges. While pets help keep people active and less lonely as they spend more time at home, many new best friends have a “ruff” time settling in.

“Dog trainers are getting calls across the country, but certainly in our area as well. There’s been quite an influx of people needing training during the pandemic,” said Whitney Doremus, a Vermont Dog Club trainer.

“Both in my private training and in my group classes that I teach at Dogs Rock in Essex is just calls and emails all the time. And just people needing help,” said Lucy Weaver, a trainer at Dogs Rock.

Both trainers say most of their new students are new pet parents trying to get off on the right paw with their dogs and teach them basic manners like getting along with everyone inside and outside the home.

Julie Maguire says she wanted a dog because she was lonely living by herself throughout the pandemic.

“Just wanted someone else to be hanging out with,” she said.

But her rescue dog is showing signs of aggression toward other dogs while out on walks.

“It can be really hard to remember that like you’re dog is going through something really hard right now, too. They’re in a huge transition, they’ve never met you before. They just came off a transport, you know four days in a car, with crammed in with a bunch of other dogs to a new place,” Weaver said. “Probably the most common issue that’s different from what we’re usually, what we tend to hear is separation anxiety is starting to brew.”

It’s something Weaver says the dog community has been on edge about since the start of the pandemic. Pets get used to their owner being home and have a hard time adjusting to being alone. These experts say crate training is a great way to help your pup whether you’re home or out.

“It’s really important to also practice confinement and leaving the puppy home,” Doremus said.

Whether your dog is sleeping, eating or playing with toys, have them spend time doing it in the crate to get used to being confined, and without you around.

And if you are experiencing any issues or frustrations you can reach out to the 24/7 helpline at the Chittenden County Humane Society; they have specific resources like trainers, Q&A’s and other public services.

“And that’s a really great way to keep pets in their homes versus having them come here due to these behaviors that are very hard to manage in these households,” said Triana Kozak of the Humane Society of Chittenden County.

Kozak says overall, they believe the community is working hard to keep their new family members at home.

“Our main goal is always to keep families and pets together,” she said.

If you and your pup are going through a rough patch, check out the Humane Society’s Resources page.

