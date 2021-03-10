Advertisement

H.S. scores for Tuesday, March 9th

Highlights from wins by Mt. Mansfield, Rice, South Burlington and Spaulding boys basketball and MMU boys hockey
By Mike McCune
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

HIGH SCHOOL SCORES FOR TUESDAY, MARCH 9th

BOYS BASKETBALL

Burlington 42, Mount Mansfield 33

Danville 55, Twinfield 47

Green Mountain 79, Poultney 41

Hartford 57, Fair Haven 51

Mount Anthony 57, Woodstock 42

Mount St. Joseph 71, Brattleboro 51

Otter Valley 73, Mill River 50

Rice 77, Essex 57

Richford 60, Craftsbury 55

Rutland 57, Bellows Falls 41

South Burlington 47, CVU 36

Spaulding 55, Colchester 53

Springfield 54, Leland & Gray 41

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Enosburg 39, North Country 29

Fair Haven 56, Hartford 27

Randolph 40, Stowe 26

Windsor 73, Rivendell 31

BOYS HOCKEY

BFA-St. Albans 6, Rutland 1

Mount Mansfield 10, Northfield 1

