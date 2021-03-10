H.S. scores for Tuesday, March 9th
Highlights from wins by Mt. Mansfield, Rice, South Burlington and Spaulding boys basketball and MMU boys hockey
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -
HIGH SCHOOL SCORES FOR TUESDAY, MARCH 9th
BOYS BASKETBALL
Burlington 42, Mount Mansfield 33
Danville 55, Twinfield 47
Green Mountain 79, Poultney 41
Hartford 57, Fair Haven 51
Mount Anthony 57, Woodstock 42
Mount St. Joseph 71, Brattleboro 51
Otter Valley 73, Mill River 50
Rice 77, Essex 57
Richford 60, Craftsbury 55
Rutland 57, Bellows Falls 41
South Burlington 47, CVU 36
Spaulding 55, Colchester 53
Springfield 54, Leland & Gray 41
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Enosburg 39, North Country 29
Fair Haven 56, Hartford 27
Randolph 40, Stowe 26
Windsor 73, Rivendell 31
BOYS HOCKEY
BFA-St. Albans 6, Rutland 1
Mount Mansfield 10, Northfield 1
