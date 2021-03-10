Advertisement

Lebanon voters decide to get rid of school’s resource officer

Lebanon School District bus
Lebanon School District bus(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 4:46 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - In the Lebanon School District, voters decided to get rid of the school’s resource officer.

Some say the police presence in school is not necessary. A petition among residents got the article on the ballot.

It passed by just five votes on Town Meeting Day.

However, the article is not binding and only advisory.

