Lebanon voters decide to get rid of school’s resource officer
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 4:46 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - In the Lebanon School District, voters decided to get rid of the school’s resource officer.
Some say the police presence in school is not necessary. A petition among residents got the article on the ballot.
It passed by just five votes on Town Meeting Day.
However, the article is not binding and only advisory.
