Local lawmakers react to passage of American Rescue Plan

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Lawmakers from our region are reacting to the House passage on Wednesday afternoon of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.

Sen. Patrick Leahy said in a statement that the American Rescue Plan delivers on that goal by making significant investments in our infrastructure to help us end this pandemic and making the largest investments to address poverty in over a generation.

Sen. Bernie Sanders said he was proud of the final bill, calling it “the most significant piece of legislation to benefit working families in the modern history of this country.” His statement went on to say “Vermonters are hurting, and this comprehensive plan goes a long way to addressing the myriad crises that we face.” Earlier, he pointed out in a tweet that “not a single Republican — the so-called ‘party of the working class’ — voted for it! The Republicans have turned their backs on the needs of working families.”

Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vermont, said on Twitter that “relief is coming for those who need it,” including $1,400 checks to Americans, extended unemployment insurance, and money for vaccines.

❗The #AmericanRescuePlan is on its way to the President after passing the House today with my support. Relief is coming for those who need it:

✔️ $1400 checks

✔️ Extended UI

✔️ Billions of $$ to get vaccines in arms

✔️ state & local aid

✔️ $$ to pull kids out of poverty — Rep. Peter Welch (@PeterWelch) March 10, 2021

Sen. Maggie Hasan, D- New Hampshire, in a statement said that the pandemic has devastated Granite State communities and taken the lives of more than 1,100 residents. “This consequential package will save lives, create jobs, and help get our economy back on track – preparing our nation to recover from the pandemic with the spirit and optimism that is our hallmark. I am grateful to all of the Granite Staters and Americans from across the country who have been willing to speak up and share their pain, grit, and hope as we have worked to respond to this unprecedented crisis. You all made a true difference,” she said.

Update: The House just passed the American Rescue Plan – that means help is on the way for millions of Americans. This... Posted by Senator Maggie Hassan on Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Rep. Annie Kuster, D-New Hampshire, said in a statement that the measure provides key support to frontline workers, state and local governments, and addresses the economic crisis created by the pandemic. “There is no greater public health or economic priority than putting an end to this pandemic and getting crucial relief to those who need it most,” Kuster said. “Today we are making critical investments in our nation to ensure no one is left behind as we recover and rebuild.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in a statement thanked Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand for their leadership. “This legislation confronts the dual health and economic crises created by the war on COVID by providing much needed relief to lift New York families out of dire economic straits, critical funds to expand and accelerate New York’s growing vaccination efforts, and targeted relief for state and local governments,” he said.

North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R-New York, voted against the relief package, calling it partisan. “President Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer forced their partisan wish list through Congress, and unfortunately, American taxpayers will now be stuck with their nearly $2 trillion dollar bill.”

Rather than distribute the $1 trillion that remains unspent from previous COVID packages, President Biden, Pelosi, & Schumer forced their partisan wish list through Congress, and unfortunately, American taxpayers will now be stuck with the $2 trillion bill.



My Full Statement⬇️ pic.twitter.com/qg1QOIzZZn — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) March 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.