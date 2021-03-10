Advertisement

Lt. Gov. Hochul: ‘Thank God’ for federal relief package

New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul
New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul(Mary Altaffer | AP File)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul expects the state will pass the budget on time, thanks in large part to the passage of the American Rescue Plan.

Hochul spoke to North Country business leaders and lawmakers Wednesday afternoon about the impacts left on the state from the pandemic. She touched on the need for the border to reopen, the successful rollout of vaccinations, and the new federal relief package on the say to President Biden’s desk.

She learned of the House’s passage of the $1.9 trillion package during the meeting and said it will be critical in addressing the state’s $15-billion deficit. “Thank God for a number of things -- President Joe Biden, who had the courage to put forth a major stimulus bill that’s going to get right down to main streets; our small businesses are going to get assistance; we’ll continue unemployment assistance; cash assistance for families and individuals, so they will spend it in your shops. They’ll spend it in your stores because they have more money. They can make their rent payments, mortgage payments, so that will be a great gift to all of us,” Hochul said.

The lieutenant governor also spoke about other ways to bring in new state revenue, including the legalization of recreational marijuana and legal sports betting.

Hochul did not address any of the sexual harassment allegations Governor Cuomo is facing.

