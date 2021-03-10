Man sentenced to time served, probation in police shooting

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont man accused of opening fire on police officers has been sentenced to the two years he served in jail and 10 years probation.

The Bennington Banner reports Matthew Novick pleaded no contest on Tuesday to a charge of aggravated assault with a weapon.

Authorities said police had gone to Novick’s home in January 2019 after his mother called 911 to report he was having a psychotic breakdown.

Novick allegedly fired a semi-automatic rifle at officers before he was wounded.

He faced an attempted first-degree murder charge, which was dismissed under a plea deal with prosecutors. He had been held without bail.

