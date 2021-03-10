Man suffering mental health crisis, draws large police presence in Winooski

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Police and Emergency Response crews were on Main Street in Winooski Tuesday, responding to a report of a man suffering from a mental health crisis.

Police say the 38-year old man had a knife and was talking about taking his own life. Winooski Police, Burlington PD’s Negotiators, the Emergency Response Team, Community Outreach Team, a Howard Center mental health case worker all helped to get the man into protective custody.

The man was taken to the UVM Medical Center for evaluation.

This call took about two hours and during that time traffic was rerouted.

No one else was in danger, the man was alone at the time.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.