Mother Load: A year in the life of three single moms in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The past year’s pandemic has been especially hard on single-mothers.

From child care to employment, the pandemic has undone generations of progress for women in the workforce. In the months leading up to the pandemic, there were more employed women than men for the first time in modern U.S. history, according to the Center for American Progress. Now the number of working women is on par with 1980s levels of labor force participation.

Céline McArthur spoke with Seven Days’ Chelsea Edgar, who wrote about the impact of the pandemic on three single mothers in Vermont over the past year.

