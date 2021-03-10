Advertisement

Mother of murdered woman begs Vt. lawmakers to protect victims

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The mother of a murder victim is begging Vermont lawmakers to look out more for victims and their families.

Earlier this year, Emily Hamann of Bennington was murdered in broad daylight. Darren Pronto is accused of killing her.

Prosecutors say state’s attorneys and victims were not notified when Pronto was released from the care of the Vermont Department of Mental Health.

Hamann’s family says this highlights a disconnect between the criminal justice and mental health systems. Her mother testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

Lawmakers say they want to close the gap by notifying victims when people who commit violent crimes are released from mental health care.

“I have a lot of concerns about people being in danger by folks who are not being treated and folks who are coming out and the victims are not even notified,” said Sen. Dick Sears, D-Bennington County.

However, lawmakers stress the vast majority of people with mental illness are not a danger to the public.

