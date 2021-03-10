Advertisement

New Hampshire considers banning life without parole for kids

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire juveniles convicted of homicide would no longer be sentenced to life in prison without parole under a bill before a House committee on Wednesday.

According to the Campaign for the Fair Sentencing of Youth, the bill would bring New Hampshire in line with 23 states and Washington, D.C., that already have enacted similar legislation.

Many states have made the shift since the U.S. Supreme Court in 2012 ruled that it is unconstitutional to sentence juvenile offenders to mandatory life imprisonment without parole.

Under the proposed legislation, a juvenile could still receive a life sentence, but parole would be a possibility.

