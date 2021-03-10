Advertisement

Police seek man after NJ slaying, 4 found dead at NM airport

Sean Lannon, 47, is wanted for questioning in a homicide in New Jersey and in the slayings of...
Sean Lannon, 47, is wanted for questioning in a homicide in New Jersey and in the slayings of four people whose bodies were found inside a vehicle parked in a New Mexico airport garage.(Source: Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODBURY, N.J. (AP) — Authorities on Wednesday searched for a man wanted for questioning in a homicide in New Jersey and in the slayings of four people whose bodies were found inside a vehicle parked in a New Mexico airport garage.

Sean Lannon, 47, was considered “armed and dangerous,” authorities said.

The U.S. Marshals Service was offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Lannon may be driving a 2018 blue Honda CRV with New Jersey license plates U71-JXG, authorities said. He was possibly last seen near the Walter Rand Transportation Center in Camden on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Gloucester County investigators want to question Lannon about a slaying Monday in East Greenwich, New Jersey. They have not released any details about what happened or who was killed.

Lannon was charged with burglary and possession of a weapon after allegedly forcing entry into a home Monday in Elk Township, New Jersey, the prosecutor’s office said.

Meanwhile, Lannon is a person of interest in the deaths of his ex-wife and three men whose bodies were found last week in a vehicle at the Albuquerque International Sunport garage, police said.

Albuquerque police said three of the people were reported missing since January from Grants, about 80 miles west of the city.

Authorities have said that the bodies of Jennifer Lannon, 39, Matthew Miller, 21, Jesten Mata, 40, and Randal Apostalon, 60, were found inside a car parked on the top level of the garage on Friday. The condition of the bodies and cause of death were not immediately clear.

“There’s a lot of aspects to this. We’re still finding out information as we’re going forward with this investigation. There are some things we can not release at this time,” Grants police Lt. David Chavez said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott and DFR Commissioner Mike Pieciak at Tuesday's briefing.
Phase 5B vaccination group timeline moved to Thursday; ‘Spigot’ turn expected Friday
A meteor speeds over northern Vermont around 5:40 p.m. Sunday.
Vermonters see, hear, feel fireball speeding over state
Courtesy: Burlington Fire Department
Cigarettes blamed for Burlington apartment house fire
Representative Taylor Small
Winooski representative introduces bill banning panic defense
Police investigate whether man was pushed out of moving vehicle

Latest News

In this Aug. 26, 2020, photo released by the Antioch Police Department is Kyle Rittenhouse in...
Man charged in Wisconsin protest shootings returns to court
China and Russia plan to build a joint lunar research station.
China, Russia agree to build lunar research station
In this Jan. 6, 2021, photo, Proud Boy members Joseph Biggs, left, and Ethan Nordean, right...
US narrows in on organized extremists in Capitol siege probe
The Biden administration plans to have Marcia Fudge lead the Department of Housing and Urban...
Senators weigh in on Marcia Fudge's nomination to lead HUD