Advertisement

State turns down historical marker request for missing woman

Maura Murray-File photo
Maura Murray-File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVERHILL, N.H. (AP) - The state of New Hampshire has denied an application to put a historical marker alongside a Haverhill highway where a 21-year-old nursing student was last seen following a 2004 car crash.

The Caledonian-Record reports the decision regarding the marker for Maura Murray came on Friday, a week after a “blue ribbon” tree at the spot used as a memorial to her had been cut down by the property owner.

Maura’s sister, Julie Murray, asked the director of the New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources to reconsider.

She challenged reasons such as the subject matter has to be 50 years old, and a lack of support from the Transportation Department and community.

Related Stories:

NH tree used as memorial to missing student cut down

Missing woman’s family asks for historical marker along road

Missing woman’s family wants marker where she was last seen

New search finds no evidence of Maura Murray at home near crash site

Possible break in woman’s 2004 disappearance in New Hampshire

Soil scanned on property could help in NH cold case

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott and DFR Commissioner Mike Pieciak at Tuesday's briefing.
Phase 5B vaccination group timeline moved to Thursday; ‘Spigot’ turn expected Friday
A meteor speeds over northern Vermont around 5:40 p.m. Sunday.
Vermonters see, hear, feel fireball speeding over state
Police investigate whether man was pushed out of moving vehicle
Courtesy: Burlington Fire Department
Cigarettes blamed for Burlington apartment house fire
Representative Taylor Small
Winooski representative introduces bill banning panic defense

Latest News

File photo
New Yorkers 60+ can start getting COVID-19 vaccines this week
Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York state will lower COVID-19 vaccine eligibility from 65 to 60...
New Yorkers 60+ can start getting COVID-19 vaccines this week
Lebanon School District bus
Lebanon voters approve ballot measure to remove school’s resource officer
In the Lebanon School District, voters decided to get rid of the school’s resource officer.
Lebanon voters decide to get rid of school’s resource officer