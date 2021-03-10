State turns down historical marker request for missing woman

HAVERHILL, N.H. (AP) - The state of New Hampshire has denied an application to put a historical marker alongside a Haverhill highway where a 21-year-old nursing student was last seen following a 2004 car crash.

The Caledonian-Record reports the decision regarding the marker for Maura Murray came on Friday, a week after a “blue ribbon” tree at the spot used as a memorial to her had been cut down by the property owner.

Maura’s sister, Julie Murray, asked the director of the New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources to reconsider.

She challenged reasons such as the subject matter has to be 50 years old, and a lack of support from the Transportation Department and community.

