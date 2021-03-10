Village of Essex Junction’s Board of Trustees forges path forward after merger failure

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - A merger between Essex and Essex Junction failed on Town Meeting Day by just 19 votes leaving the community divided.

This is a decades-long issue, and Tuesday, town and village leaders in Essex and Essex Junction are trying to figure out where to go from here. There is a chance a reconsideration vote will happen based on a petition going around the area. Voters in the Village were mostly in favor of the merger and voters in the Town, though, swayed the decision to fail.

Village residents pay Village and Town taxes. They say they want more equity. However, taxes aren’t the only issue, now the Board of trustees is looking at what option the Village has moving forward.

“We’re tired of the dance, we’re tired of the status quo and the status quo needs to change,” says Andrew Brown the President of the Essex Village Board of Trustees.

A decades-long debate over whether to merge the Town of Essex and village of Wessex Junction isn’t over. The Town Meeting Day vote shut down the most recent proposal, but another one could be on its way before summer.

“Let’s have this reconsideration vote and if merger passes that would be wonderful we’d love it many of us believe in One Essex and all that Essex can do for the residents of the community when we are combined together and if that’s not what the community wants at this point then we need to look at other options,” says Brown.

There are a number of petitions on the table, one to bring the merger to another vote. The second, to separate from the town of Essex should the merger proposal fail again.

One of the main sticking points of the merger was that Village residents pay on average $925 for services they’re already being taxed on by the Town.

For example, people in the Village pay for two fire departments, one in the Village and one in the Town. The merger would equalize the tax rates between Essex Junction and the Town of Essex which would cause a gradual tax increase for members of the Town and would be a gradual tax decrease for members of the Village.

“In spite of village residents saying that they pay for services they don’t get they pay for an awful lot of services they do get as well,” says Andy Watts a Selectboard member for the Town of Essex.

Watts says another issue is expensive budget items the Village has passed like an expansion of the Village library.

“People outside the village people don’t want to pay for those things that they never got a chance to vote on, that’s what I’m hearing I never voted on that, I don’t want to pay for it,” says Watts.

Elaine Haney just lost her seat on the Town of Essex Selectboard on Town Meeting Day by just two votes. She thinks it’s because she supports the merger.

She now says she hopes the new leadership will consider the wants and needs of both the Town and the Village in future decisions.

“Going forward I think the close nature of the vote shows me that there’s a lot of work to do to repair some decisiveness that’s been going on in the community and it’s an opportunity for more conversation,” says Haney.

Tuesday night, the Board of Trustees from the Village listened to many questions and concerns from residents about the future post-merger vote.

If a reconsideration vote takes place it will be in April or May. If it were to pass then, it would head to the Vermont State Legislature, but depending on when they are in session it could be until 2022 before things are finalized.

