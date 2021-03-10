Advertisement

Warming oceans mean smaller baby sharks struggle to survive

In this February 2019 photo provided by the New England Aquarium, scientist Carolyn Wheeler...
In this February 2019 photo provided by the New England Aquarium, scientist Carolyn Wheeler holds a baby epaulette shark, in Quincy, Mass.(Emily Moothart | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A group of scientists has found warming of worldwide oceans in the era of climate change means baby sharks are at risk of being born smaller and without the energy they need to survive.

The scientists, who conducted the work in connection with the New England Aquarium, studied epaulette sharks, which live off Australia and New Guinea. They found that warmer conditions sped up the sharks’ growing process, and that meant they hatched from eggs earlier and were born exhausted.

The scientists published their findings in the journal Scientific Reports earlier this year.

