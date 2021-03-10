Advertisement

Weinberger says minority communities should be vaccinated next

File photo
File photo(Eric Franklin)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger says he believes the state’s minority communities should be next to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

During a virtual press conference on Wednesday, the mayor said he believes vaccine eligibility should now be open to all Black, Indigenous and people of color in Vermont, regardless of their age or whether they have underlying health conditions.

Weinberger says race has been a risk factor, and that during the pandemic, members of those communities have faced health disparities.

“The city of Burlington believes that we can do even more at this stage to ensure that these disparities are closed and the most vulnerable members of our communities have access to the vaccine,” said Weinberger, D-Burlington.

The mayor says he is looking to add additional vaccine sites in the area that are walkable for easier access.

