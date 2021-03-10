BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! After a chilly start to the day, we will be heading for a serious spring preview. We will be combining warm temperatures with lots of sunshine today. The only price we have to pay is increasing winds out of the south . . . good kite-flying weather!

Overnight, clouds will be on the increase. Thursday will have some sunny breaks, but feature more clouds. It will still be breezy, but will be even warmer than today. Some spots near the MA border may crack the 60 degree mark.

Then a cold front will sweep through, starting in northern NY during the evening hours and moving quickly southeastward through the overnight. The front will be accompanied by a few rain showers, but they won’t amount to a whole lot.

We’ll get back to sunshine for most of Friday, but it will be cooler again as we transition back to more March-like weather. A compact clipper system may bring a few snow showers late Friday through Friday night.

Temperatures will be back in the 30s for highs over the weekend, and it will be blustery, too. Again, there may be a quick clipper with a few snow showers late Saturday night into early Sunday.

A shot of cold air will come in for Sunday night into Monday morning before we start to moderate the temperatures again heading into the middle of the week.

Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend! Don’t forget to set your clocks ahead one hour (“spring forward”) early on Sunday. And take this opportunity to change the batteries in your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors. -Gary

