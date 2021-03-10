BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wow! What a beautiful March day today!

Overnight tonight, clouds will be on the increase, and while we can expect some sunny breaks on Thursday, clouds will be persistent, and there could be a few sprinkles during the afternoon. It will still be breezy, and even a bit warmer than today. Some parts of our region closer to MA may even hit the 60 degree mark!

Thursday evening and overnight a cold front will sweep through, with a few light rain showers.

Friday we expect plenty of sunshine, but it will be a bit cooler again with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Friday night, a compact clipper system may bring a few snow showers late Friday through Friday night and it will also bring in a reinforcing shot of colder air.

Over the weekend, temperatures will only be in the 30s for highs, and it will be blustery, too. Another quick clipper will swing through with a few snow showers late Saturday night into early Sunday.

Another shot of cold air will come in for Sunday night into Monday morning before temperatures begin to moderate again heading into the middle of the week.

