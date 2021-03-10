BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’re in for a bit of a Spring preview as we head into the second half of the work week. Sunshine will return as well with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s for Wednesday.

Thursday will be our warmest day of the week with partly to mostly cloudy skies on Thursday. An approaching front could bring us a few showers by the end of the day, but most spots look to remain dry until after sunset. Friday will be our last warm day of the stretch with mostly cloudy skies and a few showers. Temperatures will be in the low 50s.

With the melting snow and chance for rain showers for the end of the week, rivers and streams will need to be monitored. No widespread flooding is expected at this time, but we could see isolated areas of seasonal Spring flooding.

Colder conditions return for the weekend. Highs will be back in the low to mid 30s for Saturday and Sunday. We may see a few snow showers on Saturday, but with little to no new accumulation. Temperatures remain near or just below normal through the start of next week.

