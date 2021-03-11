Advertisement

1 of 3 surviving Tuskegee Airmen in Arizona dies at 95

Tuskegee, Ala., was where the first Black aviators with the Army Air Corps trained.
Tuskegee, Ala., was where the first Black aviators with the Army Air Corps trained.(Source: AP Graphics)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 7:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — One of three surviving members in Arizona of the famed all-Black Tuskegee Airmen has died.

The Archer-Ragsdale Chapter Tuskegee Airmen confirmed that Robert Ashby died Friday at his home in Sun City. He was 95.

Ashby enlisted at age 17 in the Army Air Corps, which later became the U.S. Air Force.

He went to Tuskegee, Alabama, for aviation training in 1944 and later served in all-Black units.

Lt. Col. Ashby retired in 1965 and went on to be an airline pilot and flight instructor.

Ashby is believed to be the first Black pilot with a major airline to reach mandatory retirement age.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Wayne Savage
Police de-escalate mental health crisis in Winooski
More than 100 members of the Vermont National Guard began their deployment to Africa on...
More than 100 Vermont Guard soldiers to deploy Wednesday
Julie Marks outside her short-term rental in Jericho.
Vt. lawmakers set sights on short-term rental market
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
Gov. Phil Scott and DFR Commissioner Mike Pieciak at Tuesday's briefing.
Phase 5B vaccination group timeline moved to Thursday; ‘Spigot’ turn expected Friday

Latest News

Authorities still don't know who planted pipe bombs the day before the Capitol riot.
Multiple investigations into the Capitol riot continue
An error at a Virginia Kroger led to some receiving empty syringes instead of a vaccine.
Virginia Kroger says it administered ‘empty syringes’ instead of COVID-19 vaccines
FILE photo
Vaccine signups open for Vermonters 16+ with high-risk health conditions
Saint Michael’s College preserves land from future development
Some customers had to return to the store to get the real vaccine after the first one they...
'Empty' syringes given out instead of vaccines after mistake at Virginia Kroger