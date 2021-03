BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The creemee window at the Burlington Bay Market & Café is open early this year.

The popular spot opened on Wednesday when it was 50 degrees and sunny.

On Thursday, temperatures will be in the 50s again. Another nice day to grab a cone.

Our creemee window is open early!!! When it’s 50 degrees and Sunny, how can we not be serving Creemee’s!?! Stop by today... Posted by Burlington Bay Market & Cafe on Wednesday, March 10, 2021

