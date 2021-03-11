Burlington, U-32 win H.S girls Nordic state crowns

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Continued dominance and historic firsts were the order of the day at the high school girls Nordic state championships Wednesday at Craftsbury Outdoor Center.



Division Two began the day, and Harwood’s Ava Thurston, still only a junior, swept both the classic and skate races for the third year in a row. Thurston was the top U-S finisher in the 15K mass start at the World Juniors in Finland last month. Harwood was also the runner-up in the D-2 team competition.



In both races, Thurston was joined on the podium by Nina Seeman of Lyndon (2nd in classic, 3rd in skate) and Craftsbury’s Camille Bolduc (3rd in classic/ 2nd in skate).



But U-32 had the depth to outlast the top contenders, placing seven skiers in the top 20 in both races, with May Lamb and Isabelle Serrano each capturing a top 5 and a pair of top 10s, to give the Raiders the D-2 team title for the third year in a row.



In Division One, regular title contenders CVU and Mount Mansfield were in the mix. CVU finished third, the Redhawks getting a pair of 4th place finishes from Finnegan Mittelstadt and top tens from Esther Cuneo and Emma Crum.



MMU was powered by junior Hattie Barker, who won both individual events, the first two of her career.



But just as in D-2, depth was the key in Division One for Burlington, with podium finishes for Rebecca Cunningham and Quincy Massey-Bierman led a total squad performance with BHS putting at least five skiers in the top 20 in both races to give Burlington it’s first girls Nordic state title in school history.



