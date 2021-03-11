Domestic travel allowed in NY with no quarantine starting in April
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Domestic travelers will no longer have to quarantine when entering New York from another state starting in April, but it’s still advised as a precaution.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the change on Thursday. It starts on April 1.
The health department still recommends quarantining after domestic travel as an added precaution.
A mandatory quarantine remains in effect for international travelers.
