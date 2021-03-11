Domestic travel allowed in NY with no quarantine starting in April

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Domestic travelers will no longer have to quarantine when entering New York from another state starting in April, but it’s still advised as a precaution.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the change on Thursday. It starts on April 1.

The health department still recommends quarantining after domestic travel as an added precaution.

A mandatory quarantine remains in effect for international travelers.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.