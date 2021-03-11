Advertisement

Domestic travel allowed in NY with no quarantine starting in April

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Domestic travelers will no longer have to quarantine when entering New York from another state starting in April, but it’s still advised as a precaution.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the change on Thursday. It starts on April 1.

The health department still recommends quarantining after domestic travel as an added precaution.

A mandatory quarantine remains in effect for international travelers.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Wayne Savage
Police de-escalate mental health crisis in Winooski
Julie Marks outside her short-term rental in Jericho.
Vt. lawmakers set sights on short-term rental market
Emily Hamann
Mother of murdered woman begs Vt. lawmakers to protect victims
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
More than 100 members of the Vermont National Guard began their deployment to Africa on...
More than 100 Vermont Guard soldiers to deploy Wednesday

Latest News

x
No reported COVID cases from NH House sessions
x
Domestic travel allowed in NY with no quarantine starting in April
x
Newport prison outbreak continues; 127 active cases
A patient arrives at Lenox Hill Hospital Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in New York.
NY hospitals keep practices born in COVID rush
Nearly 60 Democratic lawmakers are demanding New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation in the...
Dozens of Democrats demand Cuomo’s resignation