Enosburg Falls grocery store bridges cultural gap

ENOSBURG FALLS, Vt. (WCAX) - A community is learning new ways to cook and enjoy food from other countries thanks to one family’s devotion to products imported from around the globe.

A busy downtown road is a pretty odd place to find a bridge, but there is one sitting on Main Street in Enosburg Falls. It’s called The Harvest House, a general store owned by and operated by two sisters from Honduras, 27-year-old Marle and 22-year-old Franssy Garcia. Here, they bridge a cultural gap through food, whether it’s Latin American cuisine or from somewhere else.

You know, everyone loves food,” Franssy said. “Enosburg needs something different. We need something different.”

After joining their mother, Carmen Dodd, in Vermont five years ago, the Garcia sisters took various jobs, saving their money with the goal of one day being their own bosses. Last March they were able to open the Harvest House, only to close a short time later due to the pandemic. It re-opened last August.

“It’s been tough, honestly, but if we’re trying and we work hard, we’ll be open,” Franssy said.

“People come to check in and tells us, ‘Don’t give up. Please stay open,’ and that gives us the hope that this is good,” Carmen said. She is the store manager and her husband John also plays a role in the business. For a few days each week, he loads a trailer with groceries and delivers it directly to farmworkers across Franklin and Orleans Counties. The women say the sales from these deliveries have been the cables holding up the business.

“Our Spanish kids that work on the farm, they need something. They need to feel some home,” Carmen said.

“This isn’t my full-time job, so I support them by helping them out whenever I can, and it’s working out really well,” John said.

Franssy and Marle were inspired by their grandparents -- Carmen’s parents -- who owned and operated a successful transportation business in Honduras.

“We feel so proud because we are hard workers. We come here and our dream is to have a better life, have a better life for our family, have a better life for our future children,” Franssy said.

A small business that spans generations of dedication and is giving this community a taste of the owners’ home sweet home.

The Harvest House also sells products like milk and honey from neighboring Vermont farms.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.