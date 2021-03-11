Gov. Scott taps tree to kick off maple season

EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - ‘Tis the season for the sap to start flowing!

Gov. Phil Scott was at the Templeton Farm Thursday for his annual tree tapping to kick off the start of Vermont’s maple season.

The East Montpelier farm has been been in the maple businesses since 1810.

Vermont is the leading maple syrup producer in the nation. Last year, nearly 2 million gallons were produced, netting $54 million in sales.

State officials say that this week’s warm weather should trigger strong sap runs.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.