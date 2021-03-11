Advertisement

GRAPHIC: 5 officers charged with manslaughter in teen’s shooting death

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Five Oklahoma City police officers have been charged with first-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy.

Stavian Rodriguez was shot by officers responding to reports of an attempted armed robbery at an Oklahoma City convenience store on Nov. 23.

TV news video appears to show Rodriguez outside a gas station, dropping a gun. The boy raises his hands, then lowers them before being shot.

On Wednesday, Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater charged five of the responding officers with first-degree manslaughter. If convicted, the officers could face up to life in prison.

Police investigate whether man was pushed out of moving vehicle

