How are rural communities navigating vaccination roll-out?

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Getting vaccines to rural communities continues to be a challenge across the country, but health officials in New York’s North Country say they are ahead of the curve, and that a special task force is helping pave the way.

Since the start of the pandemic, health organizations and nonprofits have put a focus on equity, making sure people have access to testing and information to make the best decisions for their families.

As the vaccine started to roll out there were concerns about getting it to everyone in all parts of the community. “I think it exists in rural and urban areas,” said John Bernardi, president and CEO of the United Way of the Adirondack Region and the chair of New York’s Health Equity Task Force.

He says concerns about financial inequality, education, and access to mental health treatment have been heightened because of the pandemic. “When you are facing those types of challenges, getting vaccinated is not necessarily high on the list of your priorities,” Bernardi said. And despite those challenges, he says the North Country is in good shape. “If you look at the data across the state, you’ll see the North Country, northern New York, is doing extremely well.”

Vaccination data shows over one-third of the entire eligible population has had at least one shot. “You can’t just go to one place, you got to go to all of them,” said Linda Beers with the Essex County Health Dept. “We have been drilling and practicing these types of point of distribution pods for years.”

Beers says having local health departments know their communities helps and that the equity task force was created to make sure hard-to-reach and under-served communities including seniors, the disabled, people of color, plain-sect, and migrant workers.

The task force is helping on issues including transportation to vaccination sites, assisting the homebound, and helping people overcome technology barriers to set appointments. “Access is a key component but the other is about education and information,” Bernardi said.

And as more vaccine becomes available, the effort to get shots in arms will continue and Bernardi is hopeful that the community will continue to do its part to reach herd immunity. “It’s not as easy for many people and we want to make sure that they have that same equity that everyone else has because it’s very important,” he said.

The North Country data also shows that vaccine is not being wasted.

